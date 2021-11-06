"Mass Casualty Incident" at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert Leaves at Least 8 Dead

At least eight people have been confirmed dead by authorities after a "mass casualty incident" at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.
The concert event, held at Houston's NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, was attended by approximately 50,000 people, including the artist's girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner. During a press conference overnight, authorities said that just after 9 p.m. local time, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," authorities said, "and it created additional panic."
Asuncion Cortez, a Public Information Officer with Houston Fire Department also told E! News, "During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries." After the "mass casualty incident," Cortez said, "17 patients were transported to area hospitals, 12 of those patients were transported by HFD units."
According to officials, 11 of those patients that were transported were in cardiac arrest.
As Cortez explained, the cause of death for the eight individuals has not yet been determined. The Medical Examiner's office will conduct an investigation. "We are working closely with all agencies involved and set up a reunification site to assist families that have not heard from their loved ones that attended the festival," Cortez's statement continued. "This information can be found on HFD Twitter account."
Following the tragic incident, the Astroworld Fest Instagram account confirmed that the festival, initially a two-day event, will no longer be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family tonight—especially those we lost and their loved ones," the festival's statement read in part. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can."
"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier," the statement later continued. "They are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice."