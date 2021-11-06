Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendoça Dead at 26 After Fatal Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendoça has died in a plane crash.
According to a statement from Mendoça's team written in Portuguese and shared to social media, her plane was on its way to Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where she was scheduled to perform, when it crashed. The artist died alongside her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho and the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, who were identified by name in the statement.
The BBC reports that the Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, which occurred in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.
Hours before the crash, Mendonça shared a video from the plane in which she talked about the region's foods. Her friends, including Rodolffo Matthaus and Deive Leonardo, have since expressed condolences to her family on the post.
Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. seemingly addressed her death, writing on Twitter, "I refuse to believe, I refuse."
Neymar was joined in his grief by pop star Anitta, who worked with Mendoça on the song "Some Que Ele Vem Atrás" in 2019.
"Yesterday I told you that I love you. YESTERDAY," Anitta wrote on social media. "I can't believe this happened. Why this accident, my God???? I have no words."
She continued, "One of the most good, generous, funny women. That friend who accepts EVERYTHING. You don't envy anyone. I admire you so much, my God. An example of all the good."
Anitta also expressed to the Mendonça family that she is "here for anything" they may need as they grieve the loss of the mother of one. The pop star added, ""
Mendonça was a beloved singer in Brazil, as evident in her status as the country's most listened to artist on Spotify last year.
The artist received her first Latin Grammy nomination in 2017 following critical acclaim for her album, Realidade. She went on to take home the award for Best Sertaneja Music Album for her album Todos os Cantos at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
Mendonça is survived by her 2-year-old son Leo, whom she welcomed with fiancé Murilo Huff in 2019.