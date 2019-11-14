2019 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here.
In the past year, so many Latinx artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes and it's about time that they're recognized for their achievements.
Luckily, tonight is their night to shine. All of the biggest names in the Latin music community are gathering at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated nights in Latin music.
Performers like Rosalia, Bad Bunny and more dazzled on the red carpet in their signature looks before heading into the arena where singers like Natalia Jimenez, Christian Nodal and more participated in an amazing medley of music from across all genres. Then host Ricky Martintook it away in a showstopping marbled suit jacket.
But enough about the show—to see who took home the prized gramophone, check out the full list below!
Record of the Year
"Parecen Viernes" — Marc Anthony
"Verdades Afiladas" — Andrés Calamaro
"Ahí Ahí" — Vicente García
"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
"Querer Mejor" — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara
"La Plata" — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt
"Aute Couture" — Rosalía
"Mi Persona Favorita" — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello
"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz
"Cobarde" — Ximena Sariñana
Song of the Year
WINNER: "Calma" — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)
"Desconstrução" — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)
"El País" — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)
"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)
"Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)
"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Quédate" — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)
"Querer Mejor" — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)
"Un Año" — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)
"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)
Best Pop Song
"Bailar" — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)
"Buena Para Nada" — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)
WINNER: "Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)
"Pienso En Tu Mirá" — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)
"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)
Best Urban/Fusion Performance
"Tenemos Que Hablar" — Bad Bunny
"Calma (Remix)" — Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Pa' Olvidarte (Remix)" — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo
"Con Calma" — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
"Otro Trago" — Sech Featuring Darell
Best Urban Music Album
Kisses — Anitta
WINNER: X 100Pre — Bad Bunny
Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto
19 — Feid
Sueños — Sech
Best Urban Song
"Baila Baila Baila" — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)
"Caliente" — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)
"Con Altura" — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)
"Otro Trago" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)
"Pa' Olvidarte" — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)
Best Alternative Music Album
Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter
Discutible — Babasónicos
Bach — Bandalos Chinos
Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi
Norma — Mon Laferte
Best Traditional Tropical Album
Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda
Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay
Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola
La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Acústica — Albita
Contra El Viento — Kany García
Amor Presente — Leonel García
Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen
Intuición — Gian Marco
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto
Sigue La Dinastía... — Alex Fernández
Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Ahora — Christian Nodal
Best Norteño Album
Por Más — Bronco
Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek
Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50
Percepción — Intocable
Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña
Best Long Form Music Video
"Anatomía De Un Éxodo" — Mastodonte
"Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón" — Astor Piazzolla
"Hotel De Los Encuentros" — Draco Rosa
"Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" — Alejandro Sanz
"Déjame Quererte" — Carlos Vives