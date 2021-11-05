Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Everything to Know Heading Into Stranger Things Day

Netflix has promised some big reveals on Strangers Things Day, which is Nov. 6. Find out the full schedule here.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 05, 2021 11:29 PMTags
Watch: "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Grab your Eggo Waffles, because Stranger Things Day is just around the corner.

The Nov. 6 holiday commemorates the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in season one, sparking a series of fascinating supernatural adventures, a generation of Hollywood's next child stars and the resurgence of Winona Ryder.

So it's no wonder that the streamer is pulling out all of the stops to celebrate Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and company. The big day kicks off at midnight tonight and promises lots of teases for season four. For instance, at 7 a.m. PT, the social media accounts for Stranger Things will reveal specifics about a new location that will be featured in season four: The golden state of California.

Hawkins, Indiana, has been the home base for the past three seasons, but with the Byers moving out of town and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) imprisoned in Russia, we expected to leave the Hoosier State. Not to mention, a teaser from September 2019 noted, "we're not in hawkins anymore."

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Curious for more? Netflix instructed fans to keep an eye on their social channels all day for eye-opening reveals. Here's the full schedule—and little descriptions courtesy of Netflix:

Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.
7 a.m. PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final season four location.
9 a.m. PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.
11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.
1 p.m. PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City.
2 p.m. PT: It's a "How We Stranger Things Day" spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.
4 p.m. PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

Curtis Baker/Netflix

While we wait for the celebration to start, let's take a closer look at everything we know about Stranger Things' fourth season.

Netflix
Heading Out of Hawkins

Stranger Things was renewed for season four in September 2019. And, thanks to a captivating teaser on Twitter, it was clear that the new season would venture outside the Indiana town. The caption read: "we're not in hawkins anymore."

Warner Bros.
You've Got...Stranger Things

All the way back in October 2019, the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account introduced Video Store Fridays, a list of movies which, according to the post, "relate in some way or another to season four."

The first films listed? The Peanut Butter Solution, The Fisher King, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, You've Got Mail and Ordinary People.

The writers kept this up for about six months, listing everything from Hellraiser 2 to Billy Madison and more.

Netflix
Episode One

In November 2019, it was teased that the first episode of season four is titled, "Chapter One: the Hellfire Club." What exactly is the Hellfire club? We have some theories, but we guess we'll have to wait and see.

YouTube/Netflix
Hopper's Fate Revealed

For those who may need a refresher, it was unclear at the end of Stranger Things season three whether David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was still alive. By February 2020, Netflix released a teaser that showed a bald Hopper imprisoned in Russia.

Netflix
An "Epic" Season Awaits

On what fans can expect from season four, David Harbour told Deadline that "it's very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way." The leading man teased monsters, horror, scares and "great Indiana Jones-type action."

Additionally, fans can expect more of Hopper's backstory.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
An Expanding Ensemble Cast

Just when we thought the Stranger Things cast couldn't get more impressive, Netflix announced eight additional cast members in November 2020, including Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

Curtis Baker/Netflix
Eleven's Origin Story

In May 2021, a new teaser indicated that the origin story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will be explored more. At the start of the clip, a number of youngsters with closely cropped hair are seen playing with educational toys. Later, Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine), appears to be seen from the back as he walks in and says in a voiceover, "Good morning, children."

As Brenner continues to interact with the children, heavy breathing is heard as a camera pans to a door with an 11 on it. The clip comes to an end with the ominous doctor asking, "Eleven, are you listening?"

Jakeem Smith, Lifestyle Images ATL, Emily Lambert Photography, Courtesy of Netflix
The New Faces of Hawkins High

Four new faces joined the Stranger Things cast in June 2021, including Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd; Myles Truitt as Patrick, a basketball star at Hawkins; Grace Van Dien as another popular student, named Chrissy; and Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students.

Netflix
A 2022 Return

In August 2021, Netflix teased what's to come for the new season, including its return year. "See y'all in the upside down," Netflix noted in an Instagram caption. "Stranger Things returns in 2022."

Netflix
Welcome to Creel House

In a teaser from Sept. 2021, a new spooky locale was introduced: Creel House. The footage indicated that the seemingly haunted home has a dark connection to the Upside Down, and that Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and more are on the case.

Seasons one through three of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

