Read the Chilling Letter Cardi B Just Got From You's Joe Goldberg

It looks like Cardi B has a new fan—and his name is Joe Goldberg.
The rapper took to Twitter on Nov. 4 to share a letter she received from Penn Badgley's You character.
"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."
In addition to the note, Cardi B received a hat with the words, "Hello, You…" on it. "Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don't disappear," the message concluded. "Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg."
Needless to say, the Grammy winner was pretty surprised by the delivery and asked, "How Joe found my new house adress [sic]?"
Netflix's official Twitter account then replied with a winking emoji and the words, "Wasn't me, swear."
The chilling communication may not come as a huge surprise to Cardi B's followers. The Grammy winner and the actor developed a bit of a friendship on Twitter after she saw a video of him saying she has "such an authentic relationship" with her fans on social media.
"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!!" she tweeted while re-sharing the video. "OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous."
The two ended up switching their Twitter profile pics to snapshots of each other, and Cardi B even pitched an idea for season four.
"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down!" she tweeted. "I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix."
But could Cardi B ever make a You cameo?
"I don't know," Penn said when Jimmy Kimmel asked him last week. "I definitely can't say, but there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition."
Indeed there is, and it's been signed by more than 1,000 people hoping to see the "Bartier Cardi" artist at some point in the series. Cardi B and her fans will have to wait and see what the future holds. Until then, this letter from Joe will have to do.