The Jaw-Dropping Story Behind Sid and Nancy, Punk Rock's Most Tragic Romance

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Every Halloween, you can bet at least one celebrity couple is going to dress up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

In 2021, it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who, in case you didn't get the memo, are ravenously hot for each other.

"till death do us part," read Kourtney's caption, the Poosh founder sporting a platinum-blond wig and mesh top, Travis doing the Vicious squint, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

And last year, Machine Gun Kelly released a song called "Sid & Nancy," inspired by his devotion to fiancée Megan Fox and containing the lyric, "Once we met, I cannot love someone again/ Cut my chest, gave you my heart and soul."

The psychology behind Sid and Nancy becoming the poster couple for these very dire sentiments is of course fascinating and probably pretty alarming—but that doesn't change the fact that their aura has endured for more than 40 years.

In fact, it was just revisited, along with the origin story of the Sex Pistols, in the Hulu series Pistol, co-starring Louis Partridge and Emma Appleton as the doomed duo. (And Maisie Williams, who bonded with Kravis at the 2022 Met Gala over the connection, as punk fashion icon Jordan Mooney.)