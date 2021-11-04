Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Sleeping Reign Disick Is the Cutest Cuddle Bug in Scott Disick's New Photo

By Allison Crist Nov 04, 2021 4:05 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsPenelope DisickReign Disick
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Letter From Son Reign

It's the little things. 

Scott Disick just shared two adorable new photos of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick. Posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the pics show the six-year-old all bundled up in a blanket and ready for a good night's rest. 

"Almost 2 sleep in his little cocoon," the Flip It Like Disick alum captioned the first snapshot.

Reign was this close to dozing off, and by the time Scott shared another update, he was finally asleep—or as his dad put it, "And he's out." 

That didn't seem to be the case for big sister Penelope Disick, though! 

Scott shared one final Instagram Story, and this time, it featured nine-year-old Penelope posing with a bunch of bananas on her head. The caption? "I'm just an island girl."

All in all, the kiddos seemed to be spending some quality time with their dad after the craziness of Halloween

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

This year, Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from Clueless, while Reign was Pennywise the clown from It

Perhaps it was scaring so many people with his spooky costume that wore Reign out. See the new photos that Scott shared below, and keep scrolling for even more adorable snapshots!

Instagram
Cozy as Ever

Dad Scott snuck a photo of Reign falling asleep in his "little cocoon" on Nov. 3.

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

In another Instagram Story, Reign was finally fast asleep.

Instagram
Rockin' It

Reign dressed up as the clown from It for Halloween, as Kourtney shared on Nov. 2. 

Instagram
You'll Float Too

"Of course this was Reign's costume," aunt Khloe commented on Reign's terrifyingly adorable Halloween costume. 

Instagram
Posing as Pennywise

Happy Halloween from Reign! The 6-year-old opted for an extra spooky costume this year.

Instagram
Muscle Man

Pennywise wasn't his only costume, though! Kourtney shared a carousel of pics on Oct. 30, many of which featured Reign in different Halloween looks.

Instagram
Laying Down the Law

Look out, lawbreakers! Reign's on the job.

Instagram
Spooktacular Decor

If there's one thing the Kardashians love, it's decking out their houses for the holidays—Halloween included. Here, Reign's embracing Kourtney's affinity for witch hats!

Instagram
All Smiles

In the same Instagram post showing off Reign's many Halloween costumes, Kourtney shared this adorable snapshot of him on a horse. 

Instagram
Sleep Tight

Scott shared an adorable pic of a passed out Reign in October 2021 writing, "Night."

Instagram
Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

Instagram
"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Instagram
Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Second NYC Outing

3

Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate LBD for Date With Travis Scott

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Second NYC Outing

3

Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate LBD for Date With Travis Scott

4

Bachelor's Clay Explains "Controversial" Remark About Michelle's Looks

5

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit