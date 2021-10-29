Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Halloween Costumes Ever

What's kooky, kool and sometimes krazy?
The Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween costumes, of course!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars take dressing up to a whole new level with their commitment to spooky season. Come Oct. 1, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner decked out their houses with lavish decorations to kick start the frightening festivities. Kylie even hosted a pre-Halloween bash to celebrate a Kylie Cosmetics tribute collection with Nightmare on Elm Street. Talk about a bloody cool collab!
Kendall Jenner was hilariously trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker for her jack-o'-lantern carving skills, but October is still the supermodel's "favorite time of the year." And, Kim Kardashian already gave us the best Halloween costume inspiration with her COVID-friendly full-body 2021 Met Gala ensemble.
With Kourtney no doubt dressing up in a couples' costume with fiancé Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian most likely matching with her mini-me True Thompson, our Halloween predictions for the Kardashian-Jenners are already brewing.
From North West's punk persona to Mason Disick emulating Freddy Krueger, we can't wait to see what they come up with!
Relive the family's most epic Halloween looks over the years below ahead of Halloween this Sunday.