Devin Booker Proves Kendall Jenner Is His Queen in Romantic Birthday Tribute

Kendall Jenner is feeling the love on her 26th birthday.
Birthday tributes for the model began flooding in when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more of Kendall's friends posted their best and cutest memories in honor of her 26th trip around the sun.
But the Instagram post that melted the most hearts came from Kendall's boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns athlete shared a glimpse of their private relationship, captioning a photo of the reality star, "Most beautiful woman."
Devin included a crown emoji, suggesting that she's his queen.
This tribute is one of the few times Devin has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Kendall. They were first spotted together in April 2020 but have mostly kept their romance under wraps—at least, until now.
According to an insider, Kendall "appreciates" that Devin respects her desire for privacy. The source shared in April, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity... She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that."
Now that they've been together for more than a year, the duo is seemingly more comfortable discussing their relationship. Kendall even gushed about the athlete during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, saying that he's quite popular with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster.
As Kendall put it, "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes."
It's clear that Devin only has eyes for the model though, as evident in his recent public display of affection. After the Phoenix Suns beat the L.A. Lakers on Oct. 22, Devin walked up to Kendall, who was watching the game from the floor with Hailey Bieber, and planted a kiss on her lips for all to see.
Their romantic kiss came just days before Devin's 25th birthday, which he celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 30. For the occasion, Kendall shared a never-before-seen photo with her man, captioning it, "Happy birthday best friend @dbook."
According to a source, Kendall is willing to post about her "best friend" now that she feels "very secure and confident in their relationship," adding, "She didn't expect this, but it's become the healthiest and best relationship she has ever been in. She definitely feels like this is different and more serious."