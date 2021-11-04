Lance Bass' Holiday Gift Guide Will Put a Pep in Your Step This Season

We interviewed Lance Bass because we think you'll like his picks. Lance is a paid spokesperson for Starbucks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a new dad, Lance Bass fully understands the importance of starting the day with a pot of delicious coffee.
This season, the artist is teaming up with Starbucks to spread the holiday spirit one intention-filled cup of coffee at a time while helping fans reconnect with their loved ones through meaningful conversations.
"After the past year and a half, every moment with our loved ones this holiday will be even more important, especially since my husband Michael and I are going to be busy new parents of twins," Lance revealed. "My favorite part of the holidays is to connect with family and friends is over a cup of coffee, which is why I'm partnering with Starbucks on the Holiday Presence Exchange challenge and sharing some of my favorite activities and tips that are easy to do at home – in person or virtually – to encourage more meaningful connections with your loved ones."
In addition to brewing a cup of Starbucks' Holiday Blend, the former boy band member has some pretty great gift ideas. From a Breville Nespresso maker and stylish apparel to commemorative gifts for new parents, the only thing better than his gift suggestions is his gift-giving advice.
"The best advice I can give for gift-giving this holiday season is that it's not about how much a gift is, but the thought behind it," the actor explained. "It always is so much better when I've put a lot of thought behind a gift and really pay attention to what that person needs/wants. It could be something so simple, but it goes a long way."
Scroll below to check out Lance's holiday gift guide!
Starbucks Holiday Blend At-Home Coffee
"My favorite part of the holidays is connecting with family and friends over a cup of coffee, and my favorite coffee this time of year is the layered and balanced Starbucks® Holiday Blend, which you can find at grocery stores or online," Lance explained. "I'm also partnering with Starbucks on the Holiday Presence Exchange challenge and sharing some of my favorite activities and tips that are easy to do at home to encourage more meaningful connections with your loved ones. You can see all of my tips here!"
Dumbo ''Born in 2021'' Plush for Baby – Small
"Who doesn't love Dumbo? Our twins were just born so this is a great way to commemorate our kids and their first holiday."
Nespresso® by Breville® VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle in Black
"The Nespresso Vertuo has become my best friend now that I'm a new parent and up before the sun rises! It tastes so good and there are so many different flavors – even Starbucks pods."
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Purifying Humidifying Fan
"This is so good to have to feel good in your space! We have to be extra careful about the air that our kids are breathing in."
Baby Brezza Baby Brezza Pro Advanced Formula Mixer - White
"This has been a lifesaver for having twins that eat every couple hours! It has become my and my husband's best friend."
ABC Jogger Warpstreme - Online Only
"These are some of the most comfortable pants! I think people forget that LuLuLemon also has men's clothing and activewear."
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
"Best hoodie ever! So comfortable."
Personalized Baby Photo Album
"It's so important to now to capture these special moments as the twins are growing up. Love that it can be personalized and that it's wooden!"
Biossance 100% Sugarcane Squalane Oil
"Sometimes you have to just treat yourself! Best product by far to keep my skin healthy while I'm not getting enough sleep."
