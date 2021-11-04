Lance Bass' Holiday Gift Guide Will Put a Pep in Your Step This Season

We interviewed Lance Bass because we think you'll like his picks. Lance is a paid spokesperson for Starbucks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a new dad, Lance Bass fully understands the importance of starting the day with a pot of delicious coffee.

This season, the artist is teaming up with Starbucks to spread the holiday spirit one intention-filled cup of coffee at a time while helping fans reconnect with their loved ones through meaningful conversations.

"After the past year and a half, every moment with our loved ones this holiday will be even more important, especially since my husband Michael and I are going to be busy new parents of twins," Lance revealed. "My favorite part of the holidays is to connect with family and friends is over a cup of coffee, which is why I'm partnering with Starbucks on the Holiday Presence Exchange challenge and sharing some of my favorite activities and tips that are easy to do at home – in person or virtually – to encourage more meaningful connections with your loved ones."