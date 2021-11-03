Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on How She's Coping With COVID-19

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Test Positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her health battle after testing positive again for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to offer a quick update on her situation after announcing on Twitter last week that she and daughter True Thompson, 3, had been diagnosed with the disease. Khloe had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

"I am so over this!!" Khloe captioned her new post, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks. She included an image, presumably taken during a previous photo shoot, of herself looking somber and resting her chin on her hand while posing next to an oversized prop resembling a heart emoji.

Among the famous friends offering support in the comments section was Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who wrote, "Stay strong love!!!"

Khloe tweeted on Friday, Oct. 29 that she and True had tested positive, which the star said would prevent her from keeping some of her previously scheduled engagements.