Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Get Into the Halloween Spirit Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

If you thought keeping up with the Kardashians was hard—try keeping up with True Thompson's many Halloween costumes.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, mom Khloe Kardashian took a virtual stroll down Halloween memory lane, sharing photos of her and her 3-year-old daughter's costumes over the years. While the youngster has only been celebrating Halloween since her first in 2018, judging by her many adorable—and elaborate get-ups—the toddler is already basically a pro at dressing up. As the reality star told fans on Instagram back then, "Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol."
Over the years, Khloe has wowed fans with her many ideas for True's costumes: She's been a pint-sized basketball player, a panda, a swan, an elephant, a skunk, a bumblebee, a lion, an Oompa Loompa and a Dalmatian to name a few.
This year, however, it looks like the mother and daughter took a low-key approach to their Halloween costumes as they continue quarantining with coronavirus.
"Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," the Good American co-founder announced on Friday, Oct. 29. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."
While they stayed safe isolated, it looks like they still got into the Halloween spirit and dressed up like cats. See if you can guess which other celebrities are in costume below!