Ryan Reynolds Gives "Genius" Wife Blake Lively a Sweet Shout-Out While Accepting Award

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively at WSJ. Innovator Awards

Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe nailed his speech.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the Deadpool actor stepped out in style to attend The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the MOMA in New York City. Ryan, who was honored as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator, shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Blake Lively—with whom he shares daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"I want to thank my wife, Blake," the actor gushed. "She is a genius, she is a renaissance woman and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed."

In true Ryan fashion, he threw in a joke and quipped that the last half of his shout-out to Blake sounded "like a police report."

Humor aside, the Free Guy star admitted that he was humbled to be recognized by the publication.

"Thank you to The Wall Street Journal," he said. "To be in this room with these honorees, let alone whatever category this is, is just completely and utterly insane."