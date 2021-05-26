Ryan Reynolds Reflects on "Lifelong" Mental Health Struggle

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Ryan Reynolds is reaching out to people who, like him, suffer from anxiety.

The 44-year-old Deadpool actor shared a heartfelt post about his lifelong mental health struggle on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 26.

"May is almost over. It's also Mental Health Awareness month. Which brings me to this," Ryan wrote. "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope..."

Ryan has opened up about his mental health struggles before. "I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn't easy on anyone. And he wasn't easy on himself," the actor, whose father died after a battle with Parkinson's disease in 2015, told Variety in 2017. "I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid."