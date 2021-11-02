Vote Now

Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

Nobody does Halloween quite like the Kardashians—their kids included!

For proof, look no further than Penelope Disick's costume, which mom Kourtney Kardashian shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

In the photos, the nine-year-old is dressed up as Clueless' Cher Horowitz, rocking a replica of the Alicia Silverstone-played character's iconic yellow plaid outfit, a blonde wig, white heels and knee-high socks. She can be seen posing outside in both snapshots, with the family's furry friend making a cameo in one. 

Kourtney topped off the post with the perfect caption: "As if." 

Then, following the Poosh founder's lead, her ex Scott Disick joined in on the Clueless fun.

"O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her jeep without her drivers license," he commented, referencing the timeless coming-of-age flick. 

Penelope's Clueless costume could also be seen in a photo Kourtney shared to her Instagram Stories. The pic features Penelope, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and one of her other children, Reign Disick, 6, as they all trick-or-treat.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Halloween 2021

Reign opted for a much spookier Halloween costume: Pennywise from It. 

Kourtney, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing her Edward Scissorhands-inspired look, which she debuted alongside fiancé Travis Barker. As part of the costume, she dressed up as Winona Ryder's character Kim Boggs from the 1990 Tim Burton film, while Travis was Johnny Depp's titular character. 

Instagram

The engaged couple had previously portrayed Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, and on another occasion, Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) from the 1993 film True Romance.

See another snapshot of Penelope's adorable Halloween costume and even more of her cutest pics by scrolling through the below gallery!

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless this Halloween, and the costume is so great, we can practically hear her saying, "Ugh, as if!"

Instagram
Seeing Double

Scott shared a sweet pic of Penelope with her reflection in the background as she grabbed an Hermés blanket below deck. "Boat day with pinop," the father of three captioned on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Daddy's "Angel"

"My angel pie," Scott shared on Sept. 12 as P took the wheel.

Instagram
Boat Girl

"Let's go pino," Scott captioned on Sept. 12 as Penelope helped steer the boat. 

Instagram
Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

photos
View More Photos From Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics
