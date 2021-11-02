Kristen Stewart Reveals "Chill" Plans for Dylan Meyer Wedding—Including a Tuxedo T-Shirt

It's officially the happiest season for Kristen Stewart because she's engaged.
After more than two years of dating, the 31-year-old Spencer actress confirmed she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to each other and are set to tie the knot. "We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern on Nov. 2. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."
Just two years earlier, Stewart gushed to Stern about falling in love with Meyer, a screenwriter, six years after they first met on a movie. "She's been living in LA alongside my life somehow," she told the radio host at the time, "but not ever converging."
Now, their lives are about to become fully intertwined as they prepare to tie the knot—but don't expect to hear wedding bells just yet because their nuptials won't be happening for at least a year. As she shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing."
When the big day does happen, however, the wedding meal will take priority. "The food is the biggest deal," the Twilight alum said. "I don't care about flowers and s--t like that. The food needs to be on point." As for her attire, Stewart has a vision for that, too. "I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot," she described. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."
If Stewart has it her way, it sounds like that laid-back aesthetic will apply to the entire event. "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come," she said. "I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."
Now, as fans wait for Stewart and Meyer to officially tie the knot, revisit their fateful love story below: