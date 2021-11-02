Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
17 Amazon Fashion Finds That Will Wow at Your Next Holiday Party

It's about to rain sequins on your closet floor!

By Emily Spain Nov 02, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Amazon Holiday Party Looks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If the term "festive cocktail attire" leaves you feeling panicked, you're not alone.

With November finally here, it's only a matter of time before the holiday party invites start trickling in. Whether the soirée is virtual or in-person, you might need some new merry and bright fits to add to your wardrobe. 

From sequined blazers and velvet dusters to satin blouses and faux leather leggings (with plenty of stretch), we scoured Amazon to find the most festive outfits that you can confidently wear to your upcoming holiday bash. 

Below, the merriest fashion finds on Amazon!

Kancy Kole Women's Sequin Open Front Blazer

To be honest, we would wear this sequin blazer with a graphic tee and some jeans on a casual Friday night. But it's especially fitting for holiday parties!

$30
Amazon

SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Blouse

Pair this top with some leather leggings and you'll be the best dressed at your party!

$33
Amazon

Guberry Womens Wrap V-Neck Velvet Bodycon Party Dress

This confidence-boosting dress will hug you in all the right places while making you look uber-fashionable.

$28
Amazon

Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings

Offering the perfect amount of the stretch for the parties that have buffets, these leggings will elevate any ensemble.

$37
Amazon

Allumk Womens Sequin Bling Joggers

These sequin joggers make us want to dance! Whichever way you style them, you're sure to get tons of compliments.

$35
Amazon

Romwe Women's Elegant Mock Neck Keyhole Back Leg-of-Mutton Long Sleeve Blouse

We love how you can dress this blouse up or down depending on the occasion's dress code.

$19
Amazon

Yoins Sequin Sparkle Metallic Top

Can we get some commotion for this sparkly top? The neck bow detailing will make you look like one sophisticated gal.

$15
Amazon

6-Pack X-Mas Bow Earrings for Women

Prove to everyone that your presence is a present by repping these bow earrings.

$9
Amazon

4-Piece Rhinestone Headband for Women

Top off your look with an embellished headband for an extra festive flair.

$13
Amazon

Women Casual Lapel Velvet Duster

Available in gold, wine, grey and black, this lovely velvet duster is great for layering.

$23
Amazon

Grace Karin Women’s Sexy Backless High Stretchy Cape Blouse

Bring the drama with this sparkly metallic cape top!

$23
Amazon

Erijunor Women High Heel

Adorned with a neat bow on the heel, these festive heels will definitely put a pep in your step when holiday party fatigue is at its peak.

$42
Amazon

Urban CoCo Women Long Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Stretchy Long Dress

For more formal occasions, this long velvet dress is an absolute must. Not a fan of green? It comes in blue, red, purple and black, too!

$48
Amazon

Rhinestone Cuff Bracelet

Sometimes a few festive accessories is all it takes to help you show up to a holiday party and not feel out of place. Not to mention, this beautiful bracelet will look great in your drink selfies!

$10
Amazon

Allegra K Women's Elastic Waist Party Metallic Shiny Accordion Pleated Midi Skirt

Available in 16 vibrant hues, this top-rated pleated skirt is sure to become one of your favorite wardrobe staples.

$34
Amazon

Mavmax Women's Sequin Glitter Ankle Boots

Even if you're in a plain outfit, these glitter ankle boots are sure to turn heads.

$47
Amazon

Women Dumpling Chain Shoulder Bag

Of course, you'll need something to carry all of your must-haves while you're out and about! This chain bag will compliment the rest of your party look.

$39
Amazon

Ready for more holiday dressing inspiration? Check out these fashionable winter hats.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

