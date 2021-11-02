Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Break Out the Lasagna Because Chris Pratt Is Voicing Garfield in Upcoming Movie

Suddenly Mondays just got a whole lot better. Chris Pratt will officially be starring in an upcoming Garfield movie. Check out the details below.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 02, 2021 12:56 AMTags
MoviesCelebritiesChris Pratt
Watch: Watch Chris Pratt Accidentally Delete 51K Emails

Chris Pratt is saying "ciao" to another Italian animated character.

On Nov. 1, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment announced that Pratt will officially be voicing Garfield in an upcoming movie based on the iconic kitty comic strip.

The comic series creator, Jim Davis, will serve as an executive producer on the project along with Alcon's Bridget McMeel. The new Garfield movie was written by Finding Nemo's David Reynolds and will be directed by Emperor's New Groove filmmaker Mark Dindal.

Though the rest of the cast and filming dates have not been announced yet, we are ready to indulge in a tray of lasagna in honor of the original grumpy cat.

On Nov. 1, Chris Pratt took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of Garfield and a caption that read, "Well this Monday doesn't suck..." And you know what? He's right. 

This news comes after Nintendo announced last month that Pratt will be voicing Mario in an upcoming Super Mario Bros. film alongside Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy. And what does that mean for all of us? Well, we will soon be living in a world where Mario and Garfield have the same voice. Mamma Mia! 

photos
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Garfield, which debuted in 1978, follows the lazy and lovable orange cat, with his owner Jon Arbuckle and fellow pet, Odie, an adorable yellow and brown-eared dog. The series had a readership of 260 million and holds the Guinness World Record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. 

Shutterstock

True Garfield fans will remember that the feline is no stranger to the big screen. In 2004, he got another movie moment, featuring Bill Murray (Garfield), Breckin Meyer and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

4
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Halloween Outing With Jen Garner

5

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview