Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Cradles Her Baby Bump in Stylish Selfies

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting her second child with Jason Statham, recently showed off two fashionable looks that proved maternity style doesn't have to be basic or boring.

Watch: Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one fashionable mama!

The former Victoria's Secret model, who is expecting her second child with husband Jason Statham, recently shared a couple of chic mirror selfies that proved she's still a pro at striking a pose. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 31, the Rose Inc. founder showed off her growing baby bump with not one, but two stylish outfits.

"1 or 2?" the supermodel asked her Instagram followers, alongside photos that captured her effortlessly glam ensembles. 

The first image captured Rosie adorably cradling her baby bump as she rocked an unbuttoned sky blue button-down shirt from The Row. She paired her blouse with cozy black sweatpants, a beige floor-length coat and black sandals. 

The 34-year-old star's second look was a lot edgier and gave off Matrix vibes. She donned a head-to-toe black outfit, which included a belted latex coat that she wore with skin-tight leather boots.

This isn't the first time in recent months that Rosie has turned heads with her maternity style.

Just a few weeks after she announced her pregnancy in early August, the supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand. To mark the special occasion, she dressed in an all-white ensemble and looked chic as ever.

Instagram

Earlier that month, Rosie revealed that she and Jason were expanding their family. She posted a series of fashionable looks, which included a photo of herself debuting her baby bump with a sleek ribbed white sweater dress. 

"Taaa daahhh!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the hashtag, "#round2."

The couple's little one will join big brother Jack, 4, who the couple welcomed in 2017.

Instagram

Last April, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress opened up about her hopes to add a new addition to their family

"We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment," she told her followers during an Instagram Q&A, adding that Jack is "turning 3 in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!"

When asked if she would love to have more kids, she responded that she "would love to."

