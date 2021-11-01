Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Embrace in Adorable New Photo

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi still got each other.

The Stranger Things star and son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi are keeping things cute and cozy on social media, months after the teenagers first sparked romance rumors. In June, they were spotted holding hands on a stroll in New York City and have all but declared their relationship status publicly since. They recently popped up on each other's social media feeds with Jake posting a photo of them at a table together on Instagram.

"We're starting a band," he captioned the photo. "Send name ideas." Millie also shared a sweet snap of them embracing on what appears to be a Ferris wheel. While they haven't called each other boyfriend and girlfriend on social media, Jake did give the actress another label. "Bff <3," he captioned a June Instagram post of them posing for a selfie in a car.