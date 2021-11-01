Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Her Family's "Unattractive" Wedding Attire

Candace Cameron Bure seemed to have no idea that tension would be afoot after she posted sweet family photos.
The 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30 to share two pics from a wedding she attended with her family over the weekend. The images showed both Candace and daughter Natasha Bure in striking red dresses, while the star's husband, Valeri Bure, and son Lev Bure both wore suits. Missing in action was son Maksim Bure, who is attending college.
"Wedding season and I am HERE FOR IT !!!" Candace captioned the post, adding a number of heart emojis. "Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who's away at college.)"
Surprisingly, the seemingly innocuous post led to negative comments from a number of her followers who seemed bothered by the family's fashion choices. In particular, some social media users questioned the decision to wear red at a wedding, in addition to the fact that Val and Lev didn't appear to be wearing socks.
One fan wrote, "while I absolutely love the red, it's my color, it's considered a no-no at weddings, along with white!" This led Candace to reply, "anything goes in L.A. there were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding."
A comment from a different individual read, "Supposed to avoid red at weddings it's a power color steals spotlight from the bride." To this, Candace offered, "different style rules in Los Angeles," adding a winking emoji.
When a follower wrote, "The no sock look is a no for me," Candace responded with the seemingly sarcastic retort, "thanks for letting us know!"
Another user commented, "Love y'all so much but men really should wear socks with dress shoes. Just sayin." Candace replied, "we have a different opinion."
The criticism wasn't over yet. After someone shared, "I don't get why guys don't wear socks with a suit. It doesn't look good," Candace came back with, "in your opinion."
And when a fan wrote, "The no sock thing is very unattractive," Candace replied, "comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It's not always necessary to share your opinion."
Yet another user commented that Candace "would be a vessel of God to more ppl" if she were to "post reality" instead of "happy smiley pictures." This led Candace to write, in part, "I'm always honest, but let's get real. Most people don't want to hear about everyone's hardships and problems."
Later, the clearly frustrated actress added a message to the top of her post that read, "Don't poke mama bear. Some of you still need to learn manners. Don't like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone."
Although this post led to an unexpectedly high number of negative comments, Candace has previously proven she isn't one to shy away from telling fellow social media users how she feels.
In January, she posted about her disappointment regarding "so many unkind comments" having been made at the time about her family's Christmas photo. "Shame on you," she wrote back then. "It doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude."