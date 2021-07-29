Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize Her Video as "Seductive" and "Weird"

Candace Cameron Bure is offering a rare apology on social media after her recent post was not received the way she expected.
The 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28 to let her fans know she regretted sharing a since-deleted post to Instagram that showed her lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl." Candace's post featured her lip-syncing to the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me."
In the footage, which the actress had initially posted earlier that day on TikTok, the star is leaning over in front of the camera, and at one point, she holds up her Bible close to her chest.
"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," she said on her Story. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible."
She continued, "And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it."
The star went on to explain that her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha, had previously lip-synced to the same song in a TikTok post with the added message, "When he raises his voice at you, but you were raised by a Russian NFL player." Candace, who shares three children with husband Valeri Bure, said she was intending to do a similar version that incorporated her faith.
"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," she admitted. "Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it's gone. Now I know what you don't like."
The footage is still live on her TikTok page, and it appeared to have found a far more appreciative audience on that platform, as many of the top comments were flattering and supportive.
"the fact that she's not ashamed I love it sm," one user commented. Another individual wrote, "I just want to have a cup of coffee with you."