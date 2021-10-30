Bebe Rexha Recreates Anna Nicole Smith's Infamous Wedding With Epic Halloween Costume

Watch : Bebe Rexha Talks Doja Cat Collab at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

From a pop star to a legendary Playboy Playmate.

Bebe Rexha is getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early with a truly iconic costume. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, the "Meant to Be" singer revealed the inspiration behind her fabulous get-up, in which she dressed up as the one and only Anna Nicole Smith for the festive holiday.

In true Bebe fashion, she didn't just channel any look from the late Playboy model and television personality, who passed away in 2007 of a drug overdose. The musician recreated Anna Nicole's infamous wedding photos. You know, the ones that captured her controversial marriage to 89-year-old billionaire businessman, J. Howard Marshall, whom she wed in 1994 at the age of 26.

To celebrate the late star for Halloween, Bebe donned a white ballgown that featured dramatic puffed sleeves with intricate embroidery, a plunging neckline and satin material. She tied her look together with a lace-trimmed veil and massive floral bouquet.