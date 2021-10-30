Counting On's Jim Bob Duggar Is Running for Arkansas State Senate—And Derick Dillard Has Thoughts

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Jim Bob Duggar is pursuing a career in politics.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7 on Friday, Oct. 29, writing on the family's Facebook profile that they are "excited to share this big announcement with you!"

In Jim Bob's formal statement, the reality star stated in part that he's running out of the belief that "it's important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can."

"Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life," the 56-year-old father of 20 continued. "It's time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate."

Jim Bob previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years before he lost in the 2002 election to Bill Pritchard.