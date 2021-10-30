Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Chelseas, Lug Soles & More: Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Sale Has Deals Up to 83% Off

Get major savings on Ugg, Frye, Sam Edelman, Hunter, Madewell, and more top brands.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 30, 2021 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Boots SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's finally boot season. We couldn't be happier to bundle up, feel comfortable, and look stylish. However, we are not trying to get too out of hand with the spending. That's why we're heading to Nordstrom Rack to get major deals on boots. You can save up to 83% on boots from Ugg, Frye, Sam Edelman, Hunter, Madewell, and more top brands.

If you are looking for some shopping inspiration, check out our favorite booties, winter boots, over-the-knee boots, Chelsea boots, lug soles, combat boots, and more.

18 Fall Boots and Shoes Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With

DV Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These lug sole boots are a cold weather essential and they're so on trend. This all-black pair goes with everything, but these also come in off-white.

$79
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Top Guy Block Heel Chelsea Boot

These incredibly comfortable stacked heel boots bring style to any outfit. These are available in black, ivory, and tan.

$75
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Charles by Charles David Gammon Over-The-Knee Boot

These sleek over-the-knee boots are just what you need to step up your style. They even have a drawstring at the back to adjust the fit to your comfort.

 

$149
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Circus by Sam Edelman Darren Quilted Combat Boot

We are living for these white quilted combat boots. Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day was so wrong.

$120
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Melissa Button Inside Zip Leather Boot

Every woman needs a pair of black, knee-high, leather boots. These are truly an everyday staple.

$378
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Addie Block Heel Bootie

These burgundy, suede booties are a timeless fall style. You can also get them in black leather.

$180
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell The Brady Block Heel Bootie

If boots and clogs had a baby, it would be this pair of shoes. They're part bootie, part shoe, and all cute. They also come in black.

$168
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Express Ruched Mid Calf Boot

These chocolate brown, patent leather heeled boots are just so chic. They're also available in black.

$165
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Toms Kala Wedge Bootie

If you're a wedge kind of girl, who's looking for a fall/winter shoe, the search is over. 

$90
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original Leopard Print Refined Chelsea Rain Boot

Don't let bad weather rain on your parade. Instead, wear some adorable, animal print rain boots.

$64
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Ugg boots are simply the best for winter weather. It doesn't get any warmer than a pair of Uggs. These are available in charcoal, black, and chestnut brown.

$150
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce Vita Samba Ankle Bootie

Add an instant edge to your ensemble with these croc ankle booties. You can also get these in taupe suede.

$140
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Circus by Sam Edelman Darren Quilted Combat Boot

Yes, we love these in white, but we just have to talk about how cute this version is. With the velvet, quilting, and plaid, these are the perfect autumn shoes.

$120
$70
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for rain boots, here are some of our top picks and you'll get showered in compliments.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

