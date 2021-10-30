Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
You Have to See Chloe Bailey Dressed as Angelina Jolie's Shark Tale Character for Halloween

For Halloween this year, Chloe Bailey decided to channel Angelina Jolie's character from the 2004 animated movie Shark Tale. Scroll on to see her costume.

Halle Bailey may be playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, but sister Chloe Bailey is channeling a different under-the-sea icon this Halloween.

Chloe, 23, showed off her costume for the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 29, sharing to social media a photo of herself dressed in a sultry outfit inspired by Angelina Jolie's Lola character from the 2004 animated movie Shark Tale

The risqué get-up featured a pink sequin tube top and matching cover-up to mimic the lionfish's stripes. To complete the look, Chloe had her hair done to resemble Lola's sweeping magenta tresses and went bold with the makeup, opting for bright purple eyeshadow and a red lip. 

Quoting lyrics from "Gold Digger" by Ludacris, a song that was featured on Shark Tale's soundtrack, the singer wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "She's dangerous, supa bad. Better watch out she'll take your cash…" Alongside a picture of her costume, Chloe also posted an image of Lola from the movie for comparison.

Needless to say, her fans and followers couldn't get enough of her sexy take on the animated fish, who was lusted after by Will Smith's Oscar onscreen. Even her sister Halle, 21, was in awe, replying to her post on Instagram, "Soo gooddd!!!!!"

"Omgggg," Megan Thee Stallion commented, while Cardi B raved, "Wow."

But Chloe isn't the only star who's taking a page from the pop culture book for Halloween. Check out more costumes from other celebrities including—Charli D'Amelio dressed as Lady Gaga and JWoww's take on Schitt's Creek—below.

