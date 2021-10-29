Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Calling Zayn Malik a "Respectful King"

It looks like Jake Paul is rehashing his feud with Gigi Hadid in the wake of her family's drama with Zayn Malik.
The YouTube star, 24, threw some massive shade at Gigi on Friday, Oct. 29, by calling out a tweet she had written last year, when the 26-year-old supermodel defended then-boyfriend Zayn after Jake and his brother, Logan Paul, publicly claimed that the One Direction alum had been rude to them.
At the time, Gigi tweeted as a dig to Jake, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."
Now, as Zayn, 28, faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid, Jake wrote back as a response to the 2020 tweet: "Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face." Gigi has not publicly responded to Jake.
On Oct. 28, TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Zayn—who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi—had allegedly hit Yolanda, 57, during a family dispute last week. For his part, the singer denied the allegations, telling the outlet, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Zayn also addressed the claims in a statement shared to Twitter, saying, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He added the allegations have been "leaked" to the press "despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment." Zayn wrote, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Court documents recently obtained by E! News show that Zayn has pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose in connection to the incident.
Amid the family drama, E! News confirmed that that Zayn and Gigi, who have been on-and-off since 2015, have split.
As for how Gigi is doing, a rep for the model told E! News on Oct. 28 that she is "solely focused on the best for Khai" and "asks for privacy during this time."