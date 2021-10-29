Ryan Reynolds Recalls His Anxiety Battle and Tendency to Overwork

Watch : Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News

Following his announcement about a "sabbatical," actor and father Ryan Reynolds reminisced about the pressures he has faced in his career and how they have affected his anxiety.

Over the past year alone, the Deadpool actor has filmed a few star-studded movies, including Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Spirited, a modern, musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. In an interview with WSJ. magazine, the actor and Aviation Gin co-owner spoke about his work ethic and how it has affected his mental health.

"I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew," the actor said in comments posted on Thursday, Oct. 28, while filming on Spirited's Boston production was still going on. "I think maybe it's just that Canadian sensibility: 'Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.' I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes."