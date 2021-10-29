"Devastated" Rust Armorer Slams "Unsafe" Production In First Statement Since Fatal Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins' Father Doesn't Blame Alec

One week after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Rust's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is speaking out through her attorneys.

"First Hannah would like to extend her deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna," her statement read, which also noted director Joel Souza's hospitalization. "She was an inspirational woman in film who Hannah looked up to. She also offers her thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to Joel. Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

However, she did want to address "some untruths" that have circulated, which she noted "have falsely portrayed her and slandered her." In the statement, her attorneys noted "safety is Hannah's number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from."

"Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that," the message continued. "They were locked up every night and at lunch and there's no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members."