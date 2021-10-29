Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Charges of Harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik is facing charges for allegedly harassing Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid.
According to documents recently filed in Pennsylvania court and obtained by E! News, the 28-year-old One Direction alum has been charged with four counts of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose. He has pleaded no contest for each count.
A police report obtained by E! News accuses Zayn of acting with "intent to harass, annoy or alarm" both Yolanda and Gigi and that he "communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, to wit." The report states that, on Sept. 29, he arrived at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi, where he allegedly got into an argument with her mom Yolanda. Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "f--king Dutch slut," the report continues, and purportedly told her to "stay away from [my] f--king daughter" Khai, the 13-month-old child he shares with Gigi, as well as other "continuous cursing." In addition, the report says he allegedly "grabbed and shoved" Yolanda "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
According to the report, Zayn also allegedly told Gigi, "Strap on some f--king balls and defend your partner against your f--king mother in my house." Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, which was first to break the news, Gigi was in Paris but that Zayn said this to her over the phone during the alleged incident.
In addition, the police report says Zayn was allegedly "attempting to physically engage in a fight" with John McMahon, who TMZ reports is a security guard, and purportedly told him to "get the f--k out of my f--king house copper," as well as other continuous cursing.
The court documents obtained by E! News list a request for special probation/parole supervision. The case notes say Zayn is facing 90 days probation for each count, which adds up to 360 days, and is required to successfully complete an anger management class. He also must be screened for, and if approved, complete a domestic violence supervision program. Furthermore, he must comply with the conditions of his adult probation and parole, the court notes state, and he must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard. If there are no violations and all conditions are met after six months, the judge could end the probation.
On Oct. 28, TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda last week. The musician denied the allegation.
"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," he told the outlet, "and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Zayn also appeared to address the accusation in a statement posted to Twitter.
"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," he wrote. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He added, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Gigi's rep told E! News the supermodel "is solely focused on the best for Khai" and "asks for privacy during this time." It appears that Gigi and Zayn have also gone their separate ways. A source told E! News the former couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2015 and have broken up and gotten back together a few times over the years, "aren't together right now."
E! News has reached out to Zayn's, Gigi's and Yolanda's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
-Reporting by Lindsay Good