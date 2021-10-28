Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes Dissing Her for Not Attending Gregg's Memorial

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Nene Leakes' Funeral Diss

A respectful response.

Cynthia Bailey is setting the record straight on where she stands with her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes, who recently spoke out about her for not attending the memorial services of NeNe's late husband, Gregg Leakes.

"She didn't even come to the repast," NeNe said during an appearance on the Atlanta-based radio station V-103, which was captured in a video and shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "She did come, like, a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge."

Cynthia learned about NeNe's comments yesterday, and she used her platform as a guest host on E! News' Daily Pop to respond—but not before prefacing what she had to say with an important acknowledgement.

"Let me just say this first: I know that NeNe is still mourning the loss of her husband," the RHOA alum explained on Thursday, Oct. 28. "And you can't tell people how to mourn."

"However, I do think that—you know, speaking for myself—I came with the best of intentions," Cynthia continued. "I was not able to make it to Gregg's celebration but it was my mission in life to make sure I connected with NeNe once I went back to Atlanta. And I did."