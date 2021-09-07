NeNe Leakes' RHOA Co-Stars Reunite to Honor Gregg Leakes at Memorial

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dead at 66

NeNe Leakes is celebrating the life and legacy of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

Close to a week after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum lost his battle with colon cancer on Sept. 1, NeNe and their family's loved ones gathered together for a private memorial service held at NeNe's Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta.

Ahead of the Sept. 6 service, NeNe promised Gregg's last wishes would be honored. "Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it," the Bravolebrity captioned an Instagram photo of the pair kissing.

The celebration of life included performances from Tamar Braxton and Keke Wyatt, as well as gospel singers Le'Andria Johnson, Kim Burrell and Yolanda Adams.

NeNe's RHOA castmates, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, were also present.

Phaedra shared a photo from the memorial to Instagram, which she captioned, "Whenever you call me-I'll be there, whenever you need me-I'll be there, I will always be around @neneleakes #RIH @greggleakes #GreggLeakes."