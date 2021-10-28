How Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feels About Black-ish Ending

Watch : Tracee Ellis Ross Gushes Over Second "Black-ish" Emmy Nom

All good things must come to an end, and ABC's hit-sitcom Black-ish is no exception.

During the past seven years, Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, has brought us relatable family moments that are almost too real, lots of laughs and two spin-off shows, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. From Zoey Johnson going off to college, to the evolution of Bow and Dre's marriage, viewers have been able to watch the Johnson family grow over the course of the last near decade from the comfort of their living rooms.

In a Harper's Bazaar interview, Ross reflected on her time on Black-ish, as the critically acclaimed series will come to an end after season eight. This means the TV actress must say goodbye to her character, Rainbow Johnson. So how does she really feel about the farewell season?

"I'm ready for it to be the end, and also it's going to be really hard," Ross said in the interview. "I mean, eight years we've watched the TV kids grow up."