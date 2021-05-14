JLo & BenFriendsJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Black-ish Is Ending With Season 8 and More ABC Renewal News

There's big news for Black-ish, but it's not the only show with a new fate revealed. Keep up with the futures of all your favorite shows!

Black-ish has reached the end-ish. 

Show creator Kenya Barris announced on Thursday that ABC has renewed the comedy for an eighth and final season, allowing Barris to wrap up the show as intended and give the Johnson family the send-off they deserve. 

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end," he wrote in a statement. "And we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for—and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" 

Star Tracee Ellis Ross also opened up on Instagram about the ending, writing, "The joy and pride in what we have made is immeasurable. Thank you for laughing, crying and growing with the Johnsons!" 

The final run will air in the 2021-2022 TV season, along with new seasons of a few other shows that just got some very big news from ABC. 

In the drama department, A Million Little Things and The Rookie join the previously renewed Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 as part of the network's upcoming slate. Comedies The Conners and The Goldbergs have also been renewed, along with freshman sitcom Home Economics, which will be back for a season two. 

ABC had also previously renewed America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank and Supermarket Sweep for new seasons. 

The comedy Call Your Mother has been canceled, while several others are still waiting to hear about their futures, including Rebel, Mixed-ish, For Life and American Housewife

Keep up with all the renewal and cancellation news below!

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

After months of making us worry, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a season 18. 

ABC
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will return for a fifth season on ABC. 

Fox
Renewed: Call Me Kat

Fox has renewed Mayim Bialik's cat cafe comedy for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ending after two season on NBC. The final new episode will air on Thursday, June 3.

Netflix
Canceled: The Irregulars (Netflix)

One and done. Netflix canceled The Irregulars after only one season in May 2021.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

ABC's drama thriller Big Sky will return for season two.

Netflix
Renewed: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia will return for a second season on Netflix.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will return to CBS for a 19th season, with star Mark Harmon in tow. 

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

CBS has officially ordered a 12th season of family cop show Blue Bloods

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

CBS is welcoming a season four for its Magnum P.I. reboot. 

CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. will officially be returning for a fifth season on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bull (CBS)

CBS has officially renewed Bull for a sixth season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for not just a season two, but a season three and a season four as well. 

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway will return for season 19, with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell all returning. Host Karlie Kloss will make guest appearances as the show goes into production in New York this spring.

Fox
Renewed: Duncanville (Fox)

Fox has renewed the animated comedy Duncanville for a third season.

Fox
Canceled: Bless the Harts

After two seasons, animated comedy Bless the Harts will not be returning to Fox.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

On Tuesday, March 30, CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. This means the Iain Armitage-led series will run at least until 2024.

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

NBC
Renewed: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson will return as the mayor of Los Angeles for a second season on NBC. 

Trae Patton/NBC)
Canceled: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

