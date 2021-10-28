See Devin Booker React to Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s “Corpse Bride” Photo Shoot

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Courtside PDA

Spooky season isn't quite complete without a show-stopping corpse bride.



Kendall Jenner proved that much to be true when the model shared pics of herself all dressed up as the Tim Burton character to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 27, captioning one photo, "yer corpse bride." And we think it's safe to say that boyfriend Devin Booker is here for the idea of Kendall all dressed up in bridal wear, commenting, "don't forget!"



In the eye-catching pic, not only was Kendall's skin edited to include the character's unmistakable shade of blue on her face and legs, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a pose while wearing a white veil, corset and sky-high white heels to boot.



However, her other half wasn't the only one in awe of the picturesque result of Kendall's latest photo shoot, with sister Kylie Jenner also commenting that she was "obsessed" with the snap.



Kendall—who has previously declared just how much she adores this scary time of the year—also experienced just a little bit of trolling during her pumpkin-carving activities earlier this month, courtesy of Devin.