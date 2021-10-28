Kelly Osbourne Says She's Filled With "So Much Gratitude" While Celebrating 5 Months Sober

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Kelly Osbourne is commemorating two special milestones in her life.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share that not only was she celebrating her 37th birthday that day, but she had also hit the five-month mark in her sobriety journey. In her post, Kelly included a selfie of herself holding a tasty-looking cake garnished with fresh strawberries, along with a screenshot of a notice from her 12-step program to confirm the length of her sobriety.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!" she wrote. "I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!"

Among the celebs sharing support and congratulatory messages was Snooki, who posted, "Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face." Also, Ross Mathews wrote, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" And Kate Beckinsale commented with two heart emojis.

In April, Kelly, whose parents are Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, posted to her Instagram Story that she had briefly relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," Kelly shared at the time.