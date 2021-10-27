Wish Zendaya Had More Screen Time in Dune? Hear What the Filmmakers Have to Say About the Sequel

Watch : Necessary Realness: Zendaya's Fashion A-Game

Wanted Zendaya to have more screen time in Dune? You're not alone.

After the film was released last week, fans took to social media to express their frustrations that the actress appeared in the film for only a brief amount of time.

"Zendaya is only in Dune for 7 minutes," one follower tweeted. Added YouTuber Machaizelli Kahey (a.k.a. MacDoesIt), "The credits were longer than Zendaya's camera time in Dune."

In the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, Zendaya plays Fremen warrior Chani and appears in a handful of scenes. According to the Los Angeles Times, she narrates the opening of the film and then makes a few appearances throughout the dreams of protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). But spoiler alert, she doesn't reappear until the end of the film when she and Paul meet.

Considering Zendaya has been featured in Dune's trailer and poster and has been promoting the film on its press tour, many viewers expected her to have a bigger role in the movie.

So what gives? The filmmakers' interview with the Los Angeles Times may have the answer.