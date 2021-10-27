Squid Game Creator Reacts to LeBron James' Criticism of Finale

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is sharing how he really feels about LeBron James' critique of the popular Netflix show.
Back on Oct. 12, the 36-year-old basketball star was overheard discussing the series and its finale with teammate Anthony Davis at a news conference.
"Yeah, I didn't like the ending though," James said. "I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f--king flight, go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"
Now, Hwang is sharing his response in an interview with The Guardian. "Have you seen Space Jam 2?" he asked, citing the animated sports movie starring James. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'"
And it looks like James caught wind of his remarks. "This can't be real right??!!" he tweeted along with a series of laughing emojis. "I hope not."
Squid Game is about 456 players who are deeply in debt and agree to play a series of children's games. If they win them all, they get a large cash prize. If they lose, they lose their lives. As for the finale, you'll just have to watch it for yourself.
After premiering in September, the South Korean drama became an instant hit. In fact, Netflix announced earlier this month that the show is its "biggest series launch ever," a title previously held by Bridgerton.
Still, Hwang told The Guardian he isn't sure if there will be a season two of Squid Game.
"Of course there is talk," he said. "That's inevitable because it's been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I'm not going to work on it straight away. There's a film I really want to make. I'm thinking about which to do first. I'm going to talk to Netflix."