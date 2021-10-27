Squid Game Creator Reacts to LeBron James' Criticism of Finale

Watch : "Scream" RETURNS, Real Life "Squid Game" & Cardi B's Birthday

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is sharing how he really feels about LeBron James' critique of the popular Netflix show.

Back on Oct. 12, the 36-year-old basketball star was overheard discussing the series and its finale with teammate Anthony Davis at a news conference.

"Yeah, I didn't like the ending though," James said. "I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f--king flight, go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"

Now, Hwang is sharing his response in an interview with The Guardian. "Have you seen Space Jam 2?" he asked, citing the animated sports movie starring James. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'"

And it looks like James caught wind of his remarks. "This can't be real right??!!" he tweeted along with a series of laughing emojis. "I hope not."