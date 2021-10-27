Ryan Reynolds Is Basically Ted Lasso IRL at Soccer Match With Emily Blunt's Sister

Ryan Reynolds channeled his inner Ted Lasso at the Wrexham F.C. match, alongside co-owner Rob McElhenney.
Ryan and Rob bought the Welsh soccer team earlier this year, and finally saw their players in action on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors watched Wrexham go up against Maidenhead United at the York Road stadium, a moment that Ryan described on Instagram as "staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty."
He added, "I'm never sleeping again ever ever."
The actors were joined by Felicity Blunt (who is Emily Blunt's sister and Stanley Tucci's wife), along with actor Humphrey Ker. Not to mention an entire camera crew, which is documenting Rob and Ryan's efforts to help the team rise in the rankings.
This marked the first time the Hollywood big shots personally attended a match, as they've previously been unable to visit due to filming and other commitments.
However, Ryan recently shared on Instagram that he finished filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and is ready to devote himself to other projects. As he put it, it's the "perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making."
It seems the pair is sticking around Wales for some time, with Wrexham team manager Phil Parkinson telling the BBC that the players "look forward to meeting them later in the week."
Phil is hoping to make a better impression on Ryan and Rob after the team lost the match to Maidenhead, saying, "I'm really disappointed for them that we haven't been able to come away with at least a draw. But that's football. It can be a brutal industry."
Regarding the documentary, currently titled Welcome to Wrexham, Phil said very little, but noted the actors were "trying to keep a low profile." He added, "I imagine it's fairly difficult to be low profile and they let us get on with it."
Rob and Ryan announced the FX docu-series in a hilarious video this May, and by June they were able to share that TikTok joined their efforts as a shirt sponsor.
Though the two stars are outsiders to the sport, numerous members of the team and Wrexham management said they're excited to see how Rob and Ryan can help them reach their true potential.
Former Wrexham midfielder Waynne Phillips told the BBC in August, "I thought it was a dream, but the longer it goes on you realize it's real. The work that's been going on in the background and off the field has been phenomenal."
"Already there's fantastic stuff coming out of it and I have nothing but praise for the guys that have taken over," Waynne continued.
Rob and Ryan completed their purchase of the football club in February, saying in a statement, "Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."
Seeing Rob and Ryan cheer and smile as they watched the team reminded many people of Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, which follows an American football coach who is hired to lead a British football/soccer team. That being said, neither of the actors have a mustache quite as good as Ted's, nor can they make biscuits, so it remains to be seen if they'll be as successful as Coach Lasso.