Ryan Reynolds Is Now on TikTok and His First Video Will Delight Just Friends Fans

It's official: Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok.



And in celebration of the momentous occasion, the Deadpool actor posted a comical clip of himself lip-syncing along to "I Swear" by R&B group All-4-One, which is a nod to his character, Chris Brander, doing the same in the mirror in the 2005 romantic comedy, Just Friends.



The actor, whose name on the platform is @vancityreynolds, hilariously captioned the post, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."



We're sure fans are the opposite of disappointed by the father of three's decision to join the platform, seeing as he uses his other social media accounts, particularly Instagram, to showcase his incredible sense of humor, especially when it comes trolling his wife, Blake Lively.



Although Ryan joining TikTok is celebratory all on its own, his decision seems like it wasn't only for the thrill of belting out throwback-ballads for adoring fans.