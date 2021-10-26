HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kris Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Halloween Photos of the Kardashians (Including Rob!)

A blast from the past. 

Kris Jenner is getting into the Halloween spirit! The momager took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to share a few of the family's previous costumes from years past, including young Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as pirates, Rob Kardashian as Trolls' King Peppy and Kris herself as Cruella de Vil. 

"Love looking back at our family Halloween costumes over the years!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post. "So many amazing memories!!!"

Also among the collection of never-before-seen snapshots were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian donning Wizard of Oz-themed ensembles to match Kris' Dorothy look one year. The trio of sisters doesn't exactly opt for DIY costumes anymore, so it's adorable to see the simpler looks before the days of realistic recreations and extravagant ensembles. 

For example, remember Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, one of Kris' most iconic costumes of all time? If you somehow answered "no," not to worry—Kris included a throwback photo of the look in her post, along with a close-up of her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Look carefully and you'll also spot the Kardashians' grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon and Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

See all the new photos below, and keep scrolling to reminisce on even more Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes!

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Meow

It doesn't get more classic than this simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

The KarJenner matriarch was a sexy Alice from Alice in Wonderland while Corey Gamble opted for a skelly suit.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
Golden Glam

Kris rocked a stunning head-to-toe Cleopatra costume in 2018, complete with an intricate headpiece. 

Instagram
Wacky Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Perhaps Kylie and Kendall will recreate these costumes like they did in 2020.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

Mason Disick dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The reunited pair dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," momager Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign Disick dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

