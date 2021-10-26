Stassie Karanikolaou's PrettyLittleThing Collab Has Us Ready to Dress Up Again

We interviewed Stassie Karanikolaou because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Stassie's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sure, sweats are great and all, but nothing beats that feeling of being dressed to impressed. When you look good, you feel good, and that's just the motivation we need sometimes. And that's where Stassi Karanikolaou comes in. The social media sensation just dropped her first collection with PrettyLittleThing, telling E! News, "It's been special for me to return to dressing up. It's something that my friends and I love to do…dress up, spend time together, have a nice dinner. So for me, dressing up again is really also about recognizing that we are able to be back around our friends and family again and enjoy each other's company."
We are all about that return to dressing up. As per usual, PrettyLittleThing is incredibly affordable and size inclusive, with Stassie's pieces ranging in sizes from 0 to 26. Keep on scrolling to see our exclusive interview with Stassie, her favorite items from the collection, styling suggestions, and more.
E!: What do you love about shopping at PrettyLittleThing?
SK: I love that PrettyLittleThing creates pieces for all body types. It's important to celebrate brands that create collections with all shapes and sizes in mind. And, not to mention, PLT is always up to date with the latest trends.
E!: Do you have a fashion philosophy or mantra?
SK: Confidence is key. Often times if I don't love what I'm wearing, it can throw off my confidence. I know it sounds ridiculous, but for me, it's true. That's why it's so important to me that I help design clothes to make others feel and look their best.
E!: What are three words you would use to describe your collection?
SK: Chic, transitional, flattering.
Check out Stassie's favorite chic, transitional, and flattering pieces from her first drop below.
PLT x Stassie Karanikolaou Chocolate PU Low Rise Wide Leg Pants
"I love these! They can be paired with a vintage t-shirt for daytime or a cool top for a night out," Stassie suggested. These pants are available in sizes ranging from 0 to 12.
PLT x Stassie Karanikolaou Green Marble Print Mesh Overlocked Seam Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Stassie revealed, "This is one of my go-to's for a night out. The print is so fun and the cut is so flattering." This mini dress comes in sizes ranging from 0 to 26.
PLT x Stassie Karanikolaou Black Mesh Panel Asymmetric Crop Top
"This top is fun as it can be worn so many different ways. Mix and match it, layer it, leave it open, change the tie style, etc," Stassie said.
