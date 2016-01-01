People's Choice Awards
Tell us your favourites
News
Shows
WATCH
Met Gala
Emmys
Kardashians
Watch E!
Photos
Videos
Megan Fox Boohoo Collaboration
k
By
Marenah Dobin
Jan 01, 2016 9:00 AM
Tags
k
Trending Stories
1
Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated
2
Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident
3
See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert
4
Watch Megan Fox Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz
5
Shameless
' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" With Emmy Rossum
Latest News
See Channing Tatum Show His Dancing Skills In a Video He'll "Regret"
Addison Rae Reacts After Her TikTok Account Is Temporarily Banned
Exclusive
Taylor Kinney & More
Chicago Fire
Stars Celebrate 200th Episode
These New Photos of Steve Harvey Have the Internet Blushing
Why Chandra Wilson Had a Second Job During
Grey's Anatomy
Salma Hayek Shares the Story Behind Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for Stylish Date Night