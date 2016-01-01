People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Megan Fox Boohoo Collaboration

k

By Marenah Dobin Jan 01, 2016 9:00 AMTags

k

Trending Stories

1

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

2

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident

3

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

4

Watch Megan Fox Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz

5

Shameless' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" With Emmy Rossum

Latest News

See Channing Tatum Show His Dancing Skills In a Video He'll "Regret"

Addison Rae Reacts After Her TikTok Account Is Temporarily Banned

Exclusive

Taylor Kinney & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode

These New Photos of Steve Harvey Have the Internet Blushing

Why Chandra Wilson Had a Second Job During Grey's Anatomy

Salma Hayek Shares the Story Behind Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for Stylish Date Night