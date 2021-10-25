Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

Kristen Stewart is her own biggest critic.

"I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films," the Twilight star told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work.'"

Sorry, Twihards, but when it comes to her favorites, Kristen counts Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper, both directed by Olivier Assayas as tops. Beyond that, Kristen says her truly good films are "few and far between," though she wouldn't change a thing about her past work.

"That doesn't mean I regret the experience [of making them]," she said of her movies that didn't make the cut. "I've only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn't fun."

Even then, Kristen stayed committed to the process. "The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end."