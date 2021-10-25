See Julia Garner Transform Into Fake Heiress Anna Delvey for a New Shonda Rhimes Show

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Julia Garner can add con artist to her job resume.

First look images of the Emmy winner portraying notorious social climber Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna have just been released by Netflix. The scandalous story of one young woman's rise in the Manhattan scene while scamming the wealthy and crashing their fancy parties made headlines back in July 2017 when Anna—born Anna Sorokin—was arrested. Just like credit card debt, interest in the saga continues to rise, especially with the fake Germain heiress' return to Instagram earlier this year, but we digress.

Early photos of Julia in character as Anna leave her nearly unrecognizable with a long brown, messy hairdo replacing her natural blonde curls. Could this jailbird transformation perhaps lead to another big Emmy win for the Ozark actress? It wouldn't be the first time a successful young actress has gone on to lock up award season votes after stealing viewers' hearts in a juicy drama based on actual events.