Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Privately Welcome Twins

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are ready to take on their most rewarding roles yet: parents!

The 38-year-old actress and the 43-year-old actor recently welcomed twins, the One Tree Hill alum announced in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24.

"We got double the trouble now @jamiechung," he captioned a video of himself holding their babies. Chung also commented on the post with two heart emojis and re-shared the video to her Instagram Stories.

The sex of the children, their names and their birthdate were not revealed. In fact, The Gifted star and the How to Make It in America alum had kept their plans of starting a family completely private.

However, Chung had expressed her desire to become a mom before. In 2019, for instance, she shared with her followers that she was freezing her eggs.

"I've been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently," she wrote in part of an Instagram post at the time. "I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok."