JoJo Siwa Undergoes Hair Transformation to Twin With DWTS Partner Jenna Johnson

Watch : JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS"

Dancing With the Stars is in for some double trouble thanks to one of its celebrity contestants, who debuted a major hair transformation.

JoJo Siwa recently showcased newly dyed brown hair while twinning at a rehearsal with her brunette dance partner, Jenna Johnson, ahead of the show's Halloween-themed Horror Night episode. On Friday, Oct. 22, the 18-year-old Nickelodeon star posted on her Instagram a photo a mirror selfie of the two standing together dressed exactly alike.

While JoJo, who is blonde, sports her partner's hair color, both women have their locks styled in the singer's signature high ponytail. The two are also wearing red crop tops and matching leggings, paired with denim jackets, white socks and white sneakers.

"It's almost Halloween…So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson," JoJo wrote. "Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes...definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc."

Competitor and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots commented, "Lol you put on a ring too." Jenna has been married to fellow Dancing With the Stars dancer Val Chmerkovskiy since 2019.

JoJo, who also debuted a brunette style last year before soon returning to being a blonde, and Jenna, 27, are making history this 30th season as the U.S. version of the series' first same-sex dancing couple. They are currently one of 10 couples left to compete on the show.