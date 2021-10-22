Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Heartwarming Childhood Photo

Watch : Mark Hamill Reflects on His Close Bond With Carrie Fisher

Nearly five years after her death, Carrie Fisher's memory lives on in her beloved daughter.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram with a subtle tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 65th birthday. The heartwarming picture she opted to share for the occasion was a throwback snap of the Star Wars actress in the '90s with Billie, who was just a toddler at the time. According to a photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Billie also commemorated the day with a bottle of Coca Cola and box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts which were, as she put it, "Momby's Favorite Things."

Carrie welcomed her daughter with Bryan Lourd on July 17, 1992. The movie star suddenly died in December 2016 after going into cardiac arrest while traveling on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Carrie was pronounced dead at a hospital four days later. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News that she passed away from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors." The report noted her cardiac arrest was caused by multiple drug intake along with "significance not ascertained."