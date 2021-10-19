Betches' Jordana Abraham Shares Her Destination Wedding Packing List & Advice For Brides & Guests

We interviewed Jordana Abraham because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Jordana's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Planning a wedding can feel overwhelming at times. When you're throwing a destination wedding, there are even more details to take care of. Even just attending a destination wedding requires some extra planning for the guests. Of course, it's all fun when you get there, but preparation is essential for making the most out of the experience. If this sounds stressful, there's zero need to worry because Betches co-founder/Chief Revenue Officer Jordana Abraham has you covered with her personal insights and packing tips.
The Betches Brides podcast host has her own destination wedding coming up in November 2021, so if you're worried about what to pack or how to get organized, Jordana is your girl. Keep on scrolling to see her must-have items and tips based on her own experiences.
E!: Is there anything you forgot to pack for a destination wedding, that you will never forget from now on?
JA: When it's a short trip you don't remember to pack a travel outfit for when you leave the wedding the next day, this can be super awkward as all you have is a formal gown from the night before which is not ideal to travel home in. Don't forget to bring comfy clothes.
E!: Do you have any tips for over-packers on how to efficiently pack your suitcase?
JA: I would read the wedding website very carefully and understand what you need to wear to every wedding event. If you know what you're wearing, it's so much easier to pack because you avoid having to bring a bunch of different options which takes up a ton of space.
E!: You're on your feet a lot during all of these events, what are some cute, yet comfortable shoes that you recommend?
JA: My friend Liza gave away these Allbirds to all of her bridesmaids at her wedding and they were the best because we could use them after the ceremony to dance in during the reception. In terms of actual shoes that go with multiple events and are comfy, I love these Stuart Weitzman nude mid-heeled sandals. They're really comfy and great for whatever surfaces you're going to have to walk on because of the block heel. They also go with everything so you can re-wear them to multiple wedding events.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runners
These Merino wool sneakers are incredibly soft, moisture-wicking, odor-minimizing, and, the best part of all, they're machine washable, so they will always look like new. These are available in 15 different colors.
Stuart Weitzman Women's Nearlynude Ankle Strap Sandals
These demure ankle strap sandals are the perfect go-to shoe for wedding events. They match everything and that chunky block heel gives you the support you need to dance through the night.
If you're not sure what else to bring for a destination wedding, check out Jordana's tried and true recommendations below.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
"Like most Millennials, I'm obsessed with my Away bags. From the brand, I have the bigger carry on and the checked bag. I love that it has a special compartment for a laundry bag, which is great for a destination wedding when you want to make sure your formal clothes are kept clean and separate from your dirty clothes," the U Up? podcast host told us.
This incredibly popular bag is available in black, blue, green, grey, and pink.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Jordana shared, "My dermatologist Dr. Jaimie Glick, recommends EltaMD sunscreen. I'm a little late to the sunscreen game, but nothing ruins a great wedding outfit like a bad sunburn, so it's important to come prepared."
She's not the only one who loves this sunscreen. Amelia Hamlin and Ronen Rubinstein told E! News about this sunscreen too. We also included it in our list of skinimalism products and our top sunscreens roundup. This sunscreen has 20,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
LKY Digital Sleep Mask 3 Pack
"These are a bit more affordable and I love them because they don't ruin your eye makeup or damage your lashes since they're elevated above your eyes, making them great for a good nap if you have time to kill after doing your makeup," Jordana shared.
These eye masks have 26,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Wander Beauty Gold Under Eye Patches- 6 Pairs
"The thing about drinking is you can see it in your eyes the next day. If I have multiple wedding events to attend, I still want to enjoy them all but not pay for it with bags or under eye circles the next day. My makeup artist for my wedding Zoe Elizabeth recommends putting eye cream or a nice serum underneath the eye masks to seal it in," Jordana explained.
These masks have 37.7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Jordana shared, "While these are Bluetooth, I also love them for the plane since most planes haven't updated their headphone jacks. The Bose headphones come with a headphone jack so you can easily plug it on the planeThey're also super soft and so comfortable to wear for longer periods of time if you fall asleep. Obviously, the sound is amazing quality too."
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Jordana said, "I have probably a dozen eye masks for every type of occasion because it takes total silence and darkness for me to fall asleep, especially when I'm not at home in my own bed. I love the silk sleep masks because silk is better for your skin and if you're using a mask every night you want to make sure it is good for your skin. As an added bonus it's also really comfortable and you don't wake up with any lines on your face."
This mask has 40.7K "loves" from Sephora customers and there are ten different colors to choose from.
Kindle Paperwhite– Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage
"Wedding events can be chaotic, especially if you're there with your friends and family all together. One thing that always relaxes me is reading on the beach. I love that there's no glare when reading on a Kindle and you don't have to choose which heavy book to pack for a trip. You get them all in one lightweight place," she shared.
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals 2 Fl Oz Travel Size Pump Bottle (Pack of 6)
Jordana told E!, "If you're traveling, you're going to be touching a lot of disgusting surfaces. It really can't be avoided. Like most people, the past year has turned me into a germophobe, and I love how easy these are to use. I find that I'm always under or overpouring hand sanitizer when it comes from a regular bottle and this eliminates that issue easily!"
KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack
"I find that these are much more breathable than my cloth face masks and are great when you're going to be needing to wear a mask for a prolonged period of time, such as a flight or a long car ride They might not be as fashionable as some masks but I'm all about comfort and breathability when traveling."
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes & Face Wipes
Jordana explained, "With all the wedding events going on, one thing that is always a priority for me is taking my makeup off. I've been using these wipes since college, and no matter how hard I'm celebrating the night before, I always make sure to pat myself on the back the next morning if I've remembered to take off my makeup."
E!: Are there any hair products that would be a good thing to pack for a humid climate?
JA: I love Oribe Mystify Restyling Spray for making sure my hair looks great when I don't have time to do a whole wash and blow dry. It helps keep your hair from getting oily and saves a ton of time if you're trying to freshen up your look which can be key when you're attending multiple wedding events!
Oribe Mystify Restyling Spray
This is the product you need to prolong your style during a long weekend. The hydrating spray reactivates the hair products you used yesterday and shields your strands from thermal damage
E!: Do you have any advice for other couples who are in the midst of planning a destination wedding?
JA: There's a ton of moving parts when planning a destination wedding and it's sometimes hard to keep track of everything going on. Having a wedding planner who is not only really organized but a local to the area can really help because they are familiar with the area and the venue, and you won't have to do as much research to figure out logistics around the location.
E!: When it comes to choosing a destination, what factors are the most important?
JA: It's important to keep in mind where the majority of your guests are coming from and how easy or difficult it will be for them to get to your destination. If it's difficult it would be great to provide extremely clear instructions on how to get there and do your best to facilitate transportation for them so the process is as seamless as possible. You'll want to make sure you let guests know what to expect from your destination as well as suggestions for things to do in the area since it's not a place they'll be familiar with. You'll also want to keep in mind that it's customary to invite everyone who's invited to the wedding to the rehearsal dinner and all other wedding events when it's destination, so definitely factor that into your budget!
