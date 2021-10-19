Betches' Jordana Abraham Shares Her Destination Wedding Packing List & Advice For Brides & Guests

E!: Is there anything you forgot to pack for a destination wedding, that you will never forget from now on?

JA: When it's a short trip you don't remember to pack a travel outfit for when you leave the wedding the next day, this can be super awkward as all you have is a formal gown from the night before which is not ideal to travel home in. Don't forget to bring comfy clothes.

E!: Do you have any tips for over-packers on how to efficiently pack your suitcase?

JA: I would read the wedding website very carefully and understand what you need to wear to every wedding event. If you know what you're wearing, it's so much easier to pack because you avoid having to bring a bunch of different options which takes up a ton of space.

E!: You're on your feet a lot during all of these events, what are some cute, yet comfortable shoes that you recommend?

JA: My friend Liza gave away these Allbirds to all of her bridesmaids at her wedding and they were the best because we could use them after the ceremony to dance in during the reception. In terms of actual shoes that go with multiple events and are comfy, I love these Stuart Weitzman nude mid-heeled sandals. They're really comfy and great for whatever surfaces you're going to have to walk on because of the block heel. They also go with everything so you can re-wear them to multiple wedding events.