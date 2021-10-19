Selena Gomez's New Bob Haircut May Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Watch : Selena Gomez Is Back to Blonde!

When you're ready come and get a look at Selena Gomez's fabulous new 'do.

The 29-year-old singer debuted a beautiful bob on TikTok Monday, Oct. 18. In addition to giving fans a peek at her hair, Gomez—who was previously rocking longer locks—invited them to join her Oct. 19 for a virtual watch party of the final episode of her show Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produced and starred in along with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Needless to say, followers couldn't get enough of the chop. "YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA," one wrote. Added another, "I LOVE THE HAIR OMG.

For some, the cut transported them back to 2017 when Gomez sported a similar look. Of course, the "Wolves" star has played with a number of different hair colors and lengths over the years, rocking everything from long brunette waves to short blonde styles.

"So recently I went blonde, and I had the best time," she told Vogue last month. "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair, I could, you know, try new things with my makeup and it was just so much fun. I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with. But yeah, I don't know, I felt so cool and edgy, and it was just a whole phase that I went through. I'm honestly missing it, I'm not gonna lie. Blonde Selena is not gone forever."