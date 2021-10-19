Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Selena Gomez's New Bob Haircut May Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Thinking of switching up your 'do? Check out the new bob Selena Gomez just debuted on TikTok.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 19, 2021 1:06 PMTags
Selena GomezHairCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez Is Back to Blonde!

When you're ready come and get a look at Selena Gomez's fabulous new 'do. 

The 29-year-old singer debuted a beautiful bob on TikTok Monday, Oct. 18. In addition to giving fans a peek at her hair, Gomez—who was previously rocking longer locks—invited them to join her Oct. 19 for a virtual watch party of the final episode of her show Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produced and starred in along with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Needless to say, followers couldn't get enough of the chop. "YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA," one wrote. Added another, "I LOVE THE HAIR OMG. 

For some, the cut transported them back to 2017 when Gomez sported a similar look. Of course, the "Wolves" star has played with a number of different hair colors and lengths over the years, rocking everything from long brunette waves to short blonde styles

"So recently I went blonde, and I had the best time," she told Vogue last month. "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair, I could, you know, try new things with my makeup and it was just so much fun. I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with. But yeah, I don't know, I felt so cool and edgy, and it was just a whole phase that I went through. I'm honestly missing it, I'm not gonna lie. Blonde Selena is not gone forever."

photos
Selena Gomez's Best Looks

To see Gomez's latest look and more stars' hair transformations, scroll on.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

2

Kanye West Debuts Bold Hair Transformation After Wearing Spooky Mask

3

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

2

Kanye West Debuts Bold Hair Transformation After Wearing Spooky Mask

3

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

4

Nonprofit Declines Donation From Jamie Lynn Spears' Book Amid Backlash

5

Selena Gomez's New Bob May Inspire Your Next Salon Visit